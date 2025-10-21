Last weekend, millions of Americans flooded the streets for the jubilant, powerful No Kings 2 day of action. From New York to Los Angeles, from small towns to major cities, people who refuse to accept authoritarianism showed up and demonstrated to Trump that the people will not stand for his tinpot autocracy.

His playbook hasn’t changed: he intends to shock, confuse, exhaust. Now he’s escalating to more desperate measures, improperly pushing cronies to prosecute perceived enemies, deploying the National Guard to crack down on peaceful protest, and using masked ICE paramilitary forces to abduct people from their homes and children from their schools. But here’s the thing: this escalation signals weakness, not strength. When authoritarians can’t get what they want through legitimate channels, they turn to illegitimate ones.

The millions who showed up proved that resistance isn’t just alive—it’s growing. Marching is just the beginning. Now we need to turn that energy, that momentum, that solidarity into sustained action. Remember: the goal of regimes like Trump’s–authoritarian governments that operate outside normal democratic constraints and the rule of law—is simple: make resistance feel impossible. We showed that we’re mobilized, and it’s time to push harder.

In Trump’s early months we published the original “15 Ways You Can Fight for Democracy.” Here are fifteen more concrete ways to fight for democracy—right now, this week, while we’re still energized. Some of these will push you outside your comfort zone. Some demand sustained commitment. But all of them matter. You don’t need to do everything, or even the hardest thing—pick one or two that resonate, and commit to it. Bring others with you. This is how we fortify and expand the type of resistance that authoritarians fear most. They think that it’s only great power, power they can fight, that keeps their plots in check.

But we know that small, everyday acts of resistance; small gestures of kindness and love, keep them at bay. One action, one community, one brave choice at a time. We can do this—together.

1. Stand between ICE and your Neighbors

Trump’s mass abduction and deportation machine depends on local cooperation and community silence. Deny them both. When ICE raids your neighborhood, they count on bystanders to stay home, look away, and let it happen. Don’t. When someone is disappeared into the ICE machine, your voice and advocacy can help locate that person and bring them home.

Join or form a rapid response network in your community. When something happens—an ICE raid, arrests, federal agents showing up—people need to mobilize within minutes, and these organizations help, including by running phone trees (like this one from the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights) and Signal groups. Volunteer your skills and/or money to these networks and help identify other professional resources nearby. Map and share those community resources.

Larger organizations like United We Dream and the National Immigration Law Center (which have resources to help try to find a loved one if they’re disappeared by ICE), are key allies. Local and national legal aid organizations can help ensure everyone in your community knows what rights they have and what to do if they witness an arrest or raid. Organizations like the ACLU and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (LCCRUL) have great resources, and our friends at the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), have resources for people who don’t speak English.

2. Peacefully Resist Federal Occupation

When Trump sends federal agents into cities, he’s exerting control over your local government and desensitizing you to the sight of armed troops. One way to respond to mass federal presence is to focus on your local community–so you should join or form mutual aid networks. Attend—or help organize—peaceful protests that make clear these forces are unwelcome, as thousands of us did in Washington, D.C. Protests make clear that the unwanted presence of an occupying army in our cities and towns is a needless, massive waste of taxpayer money. One way to underscore that failure is, for instance, by taking some pictures of them “guarding” your local dog park. If you see unidentified federal agents grabbing people off streets, film it if possible, and try to help make sure their families and friends have access to resources to find them. If they brutalize protesters, record it—especially if they’re wearing ski masks to obscure their faces (a practice reminiscent of the KKK).

3. Defend Nonprofits Unfairly Labeled as “Terrorists”

The regime recently published a chilling national security policy–NSPM-7–that attempts to weaponize counterterrorism laws to shut down dissent by nonprofits and cut them off financially. The memo can be used to target charitable organizations that disagree with administration policies by labeling them “domestic terrorists” or accusing them of supporting terrorists. GOP congressional leaders are activating this strategy by invoking this terminology to foment opposition to peaceful protest. Note how MAGA firebrands spoke out against the No Kings 2 marches, calling them part of the “terrorist wing” of the Democratic party. Although Congress gave the Executive power to define and prosecute terrorism in the immediate post-9/11 fervor, that power is not absolute, and there are ways to stand against its abuse.

One way to resist authoritarian tactics is to donate money, time, and your professional skills—publicly, visibly, and proudly—to organizations and causes being illegitimately attacked. The administration is attempting to isolate nonprofit organizations and make people afraid to associate with them. Refuse to bend to that intimidation: instead, share their good work on social media. Attend events. Write op-eds reminding people how important charitable work is. At a time when the administration is cutting health care subsidies, SNAP, and other benefits, the consequences of attacking those organizations must be made clear: an attack on one nonprofit must face thousands of defenders.

4. Support the Legal Resistance

Every unconstitutional action this government takes deserves a lawsuit. Every unfairly fired whistleblower or federal worker needs representation. Every targeted community needs legal defense. Strategic litigation is our most powerful weapon against authoritarianism—but it requires massive resources. Thankfully, there are many groups dedicated to that cause and you can help us fight and win. If you’re a lawyer or other professional, you can donate your services by coordinating with organizations like the National Lawyers Guild. Monetarily, the best way to help is to set up recurring donations to organizations dedicated to fighting through the legal system to protect our communities, our brown and black brothers and sisters, and–to build a democracy that will one day work for all of us.

That includes organizations like your local Black Lives Matter chapter; the Partnership for Public Service for federal workers; or even Portland’s Operation Inflation, where you can donate a $35 inflatable frog costume. National organizations need your help now as well, like the Movement for Black Lives, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and, of course, our organization, Democracy Defenders Action.

5. Protest with Humor and Joy

Authoritarian regimes depend on fear and despair. They want resistance to feel grim, exhausting, and doomed. Flip that script. The most effective protests against authoritarians throughout history have combined moral seriousness and sacrifice with humor that exposes their absurdity. When Serbian activists overthrew Slobodan Milošević, humor was central to their strategy—ridicule power, and power loses its grip. Protests that make a mockery of the administration are irresistible to the media. Authoritarians want resistance to feel like punishment. Prove them wrong by creating resistance that feels like liberation. You can wear costumes to protests! Images and videos of ICE’s arrests of inflatable frog protesters in Portland made the agents look ridiculous and demonstrated the absolute absurdity of ICE’s brutal tactics (while subtly mock ICE agents’ use of ski masks to look imposing). Joy is resistance! Play music and dance. Bring your kids to events. Share food and build community.

6. Protect Healthcare in the Shutdown

Trump and his MAGA lieutenants are holding Americans’ healthcare hostage. He’ll threaten to veto spending bills unless Congress guts Medicaid, eliminates ACA protections, defunds Planned Parenthood. When shutdowns happen, vulnerable people lose access to care first. Protecting the vulnerable should be priority number one–and focusing on that aspect of the shutdown shows the media and public that the MAGA authoritarians don’t care about our seniors, children, or most vulnerable. You can, for instance, help create or donate to funds for emergency healthcare expenses–and identify local federally-funded services—in particular community health centers, WIC offices, or Veterans services—that would be jeopardized by a shutdown. Organize fundraising or volunteer drives to make sure they remain operational. Help patients get rides to distant clinics or hospitals in other states. Authoritarians believe that people are self-interested; that we won’t go out of our way to help those in need. Prove them wrong. Make sure the media knows: pitch op-eds and write to the editor in your local newspaper about cancer patients whose treatment gets interrupted, diabetics rationing insulin, or pregnant people losing prenatal care.

7. Keep the Epstein Drumbeat Going

Trump and his allies desperately want people to forget about his coverup of the Jeffrey Epstein files. They want the files to stay sealed, the witnesses to stay silent, the questions to remain unasked. They’re counting on our short attention spans and willingness to move on. Do not give them that victory. Demand transparency relentlessly: email and call your representatives demanding legislation requiring release of all Epstein-related documents. Attend town halls and ask why they aren’t pushing for full disclosure–and remind them that Trump campaigned on releasing the “list.” Ask for an explanation of why his own Attorney General said the Epstein list was “sitting on [her] desk” (or it didn’t exist?). Make every member of Congress and every candidate answer: will you release the Epstein files?

8. Take a Stand in your Communities by Boycotting Regime Enablers and Profiteers

The way we discuss our political environment is so overwhelming and all-consuming that it’s easy to forget that the everyday experience of politics and culture is local. The battles that affect our day to day lives are fought in city council chambers and statehouses; local universities, libraries, churches, and community centers. This is where your effort will be felt most immediately! Work with your local city council, university faculty senate, or faith-based organization to pass resolutions that pledge themselves as “safe spaces” or “sanctuary spaces” for immigrant communities and federal whistleblowers.

If you know your community, you likely know who is enabling the regime’s worst excesses–like calling ICE to schools. These profiteers who bankroll bad actors often have businesses that operate in your neighborhood. Exposing and boycotting those businesses locally is even more powerful than a national boycott. Organize a “Know Your Local Enablers” campaign to show your neighbors which local businesses, developers, or professional organizations are financially supporting the authoritarian machine. Focus boycotts and peaceful protests on their specific local outlets or projects–and ask cultural institutions like universities to divest from any holdings in these entities.

9. Support Federal Workers who Blow the Whistle

Career government employees are watching Trump appointees break laws, loot agencies, and corrupt democratic processes. Some will speak up—then face retaliation, termination, and legal threats. It’s crucial that they know that the people will support them. A few grains of sand can turn into an avalanche overnight. Help create that avalanche by donating to support networks for whistleblowers, including organizations like the Government Accountability Project and the Project on Government Oversight. It’s our role to amplify whistleblower revelations. When someone inside the government exposes corruption, make sure people hear about it! Share their stories widely and contact journalists–don’t let revelations of Trump’s corruption disappear into the abyss.

If you work in the federal government and are refusing to bend the knee, then you’re already being brave. If you see unethical, wasteful or fraudulent, or witness any illegal activity, contact whistleblower protection organizations like the National Whistleblower Center first. The nation thanks you for your service to our democracy.

10. Organize your Workplace and Support Unions and Professional Organizations that are Pro-democracy

Unions like the AFL-CIO, AFGE, AFSCME, SEIU, Teamsters, and UAW are on the front lines, fighting the regime’s attempts to fire and demonize workers and undermine the laws that protect workers’ rights to organize. Why? Because worker power is a threat to the rich and powerful. It has helped beat back authoritarian coup attempts in the past. When you organize, you break through their fake barriers, while supporting colleagues and workers all over the country. If you’re a doctor, teacher, social worker, engineer, or accountant, professional organizations also have a collective voice: they can refuse to cooperate with authoritarian policies and set ethical standards that prevent members from participating in the government’s abuses–while taking away enablers’ licenses–and can use their expertise to expose the Trump administration’s lies.

11. Mentor the Next Generation of Defenders

The regime’s long game is to co-opt or exhaust the opposition. Our long game must be to ensure the fight is sustained by energized, committed young leaders. There are many ways to make sure our movement lives on. One is the adopt-a-student model. If you have professional skills, mentor a college or high school student who is engaged in pro-democracy activism. Offer concrete advice, networking opportunities, and emotional support to prevent burnout; teach them skills that will help them build a career rooted in justice. If you’re a lawyer, teach adjunct courses on civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance to fascism; if you’re a historian, teach American history rooted in the reality of racial, gender, sexuality, and class oppression; if you’re an expert in literature, teach our great authors of justice like James Baldwin and Zora Neale Hurston; Malcolm X and Dr. King. Help the next generations learn to lead and, ultimately, to build a more robust and inclusive democracy.

12. Challenge Corruption Wherever it Hides

Trump and his cronies are looting the federal government; handing public assets to private corporations run by his allies. They’ve expanded contracts for for-profit detention centers; funneled money to private border surveillance; and is allegedly handing control of a government pharmaceutical website to his son’s company. This isn’t governance—it’s theft. Dozens of organizations–including Democracy Defenders Action, our friends at CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington), and other watchdog groups–are tracking corruption, from Trump’s crypto dealings to his violations of the emoluments clauses. Talk about them. Expose how the Trump family is making billions from “gifts” from foreign countries; and how his cronies are making billions from government contracts. If there’s something that we aren’t seeing, look into it yourself: Use FOIA requests to get information! Look for conflicts of interest, inflated costs, failure to deliver. Share your findings with journalists and oversight organizations.

13. Focus on State and Local Judicial Races

Trump is packing the federal bench with unqualified ideological puppets like Emil Bove and Aileen Cannon. That has transformed state and local courts into the last line of defense for millions of Americans on issues from healthcare to housing to election security. (A massively important judicial election is coming up: on November 4, three Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices face retention elections–which will determine whether the court maintains its commitment to fair elections and representative democracy. If voters remove these justices, the court could enable gerrymandering, voter suppression, and interference in the 2028 presidential election. Trump ally and billionaire Jeffrey Yass is spending millions to defeat the incumbent justices and reshape the court, threatening the fair maps that Pennsylvanians fought to establish over the past decade. That’s just one example of why it’s crucial to defend these institutions.

So: volunteer to research and create detailed voter guides for state supreme court, appellate court, and local judge races, focusing on the candidates’ commitment to judicial independence—then distribute them at community gatherings, church services, polling places, and more. Because these positions are at the state level, donations pack a punch: even small ones to local and state candidates running for judgeships will help uphold the law and protect constitutional rights.

14. Be Mindful about Your Media Diet

We’ve witnessed mainstream media bend the knee to power, sanitize authoritarianism, and both-sides democracy’s destruction. You can fight back by muting those outlets and instead reading and sharing articles from institutions that aren’t captured by Trumpism—like The Contrarian! We’re entirely reader-funded, and use your support to investigate this regime’s corruption, report the unvarnished truth, and hold those in power accountable. While you’re on Substack, consider newsletters like Civil Discourse; Weekend Reading; Law and Disorder; Mi Gente News (for Spanish readers); Lucid; or The Freedom Academy (among others recommended below). Be aware that corporate, billionaire-owned media outlets likely benefit from Trump’s tax breaks and are thereby incentivized to avoid calling out his fascistic behavior. History shows that independent media is a key building block to any resistance against authoritarianism–stand with us and help us push back loudly and without fear. Know that we will continue to offer tools to help you mobilize and oppose the regime’s attempt at sowing chaos.

15. Live with Radical Hope and Care for Yourself

Autocratic regimes always try to silence and divide us; to ask us why we’re fighting for people we don’t know, or who don’t look like us or worship or celebrate like us. That’s why the single most rebellious act you can perform against an authoritarian government that trades in this type of fear, hate, division, and apathy, is to refuse to let them steal your joy. Trump and his cronies are trying to build a world run by the elite in service of the few; where they get to determine what we’re taught, what we do, who we hate, who we love; a country that turns billionaires into trillionaires and sends the middle class to bread lines. These tactics will only work if we give in to their way of thinking, either intentionally or by apathy.

This fight is a marathon, not a sprint (though at times it can be both). As a Spaniard whose family lost the civil war and suffered under dictator Francisco Franco for a generation, it’s a marathon that may go on for decades. We must build sustainable resistance practices. Resist the guilt that says you should be doing more. You can’t show up to every protest, donate to every cause, engage in every fight—and that is perfectly OK. Choose the work that matches your skills, resources, and energy. Work together. Create spaces where people can rest, grieve, celebrate, and recharge; join support groups for people doing similar work, and take breaks from news and social media.

Friends, resistance is possible when it’s creative, joyful, sustained, and strategic; when it builds community solidarity while confronting power. Authoritarians love external displays of force—soldiers in the street, paramilitary actors jumping out of vans. Democracy does not. Democracy’s power lies in the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk, small, simple acts of kindness and love.

Hold on to your light, your love, and your sense of hope—that is true resistance. Trump and his allies want you scared, sad, alone. Living fully and building community are acts of defiance so powerful that regimes fall when they try to control it. Love fiercely, create beauty, and live joyfully.