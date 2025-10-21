The Contrarian



Looped In With Lynn Sweet: No Kings Edition

"This is a historic time in our history in Chicago."

Oct 21, 2025
Transcript

Every Tuesday, Jen sits down with Lynn Sweet, Special Correspondent for the Chicago-Sun Times, to update us on Trump’s obsession with Chicago. After the widely successful No Kings Day across the country, this edition of Looped In with Lynn is all about Chicago’s various protests and the worsening public reaction to ICE, the National Guard, and the ongoing shutdown.

“Aggressive ICE actions….fuels the bigger turn out,” Sweet explains in response to the massive No Kings Day attendance. As the government attempts to redefine its role in local politics and nonprofits, Chicagoans are becoming more distressed by ICE raids and National Guard presence.

Additionally, Jen and Lynn discuss how the continuing shutdown is going to impact vital social services, particularly SNAP, and if Illinois has a back-up plan for these services.

Lynn Sweet is the Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent for Chicago Public Media, and was previously their Washington Bureau Chief. She appears frequently on CNN & other outlets as an analyst and previously worked at the late PoliticsDaily.

Transcript to be uploaded soon.

