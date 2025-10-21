The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

No shit! Too true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
1h

A fantastic depiction of what is happening.... Perhaps the only good coming from it!! (Except all the great puns -- about the enormous shit coming from the biggest a-hole.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture