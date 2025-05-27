Evening Roundup, May 27
Featuring Austin Sarat; Eliza Orlins; Offsides with Pablo Torre & Dan Koh; Shalise Manza Young; Marvin Kalb; Nat Kendall-Taylor; Meredith Blake; and "Talking Feds"
I called to thank Senator Bennet for his Stable Genius Act. I also promoted potential legislation I consider essential for the Democrats to initiate which I described as creating our budget- essentially proposing a budget that focuses on protecting our social network, detailing where Dems choose to spend money on protecting the health and welfare of our fellow citizens and paying for it by raising taxes on large corporations and the very wealthy. I know a proposal like this is never going anywhere with this Congress but is essential in letting the public know where we Dems want to spend money.
What do you think and, if this interests you, how to promote the idea?