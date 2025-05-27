The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
3h

It is to be feared that at the end of the orange felon's dictatorship ( if there is such a thing), all the institutions of higher learning in this country will be second or third rate. No help is to be expected from the "supreme" court, which is more catholic than the old or new pope. Two of the six are totally corrupt and the other four appear to belong to the opus dei strain.

Wendy horgan
3h

The defense of Harvard from attacks by the administration should be extended to every institution of higher learning because the attacks are illegal. It shouldn't matter that Harvard was the alma mater of John Adams or has international name recognition or is impossibly hard to get admitted to. A shiny distraction. It should be "hands off" whether it's Harvard or a college no one has heard of. Let's not go gaga about Harvard and miss the point about the illegality of the assault on higher education.

