The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
7

Offsides with Pablo Torre: The Real Reason Trump Is Attacking Harvard

We're supposed to believe that Harvard is "anti-capitalist" now?
Pablo Torre's avatar
Dan Koh's avatar
Pablo Torre
and
Dan Koh
May 27, 2025
6
7
Share
Transcript

Jen is still on vacation, but that doesn’t mean you’re not getting an episode of Offsides with Pablo Torre! Pablo is joined by Dan Arrigg Kohn to discuss Trump’s ongoing war against Harvard, continued chaos and incompetence at Pete Hegseth’s Department of Defense, and Pablo’s impressive investigative work on the infamous Bill Belichick Ring cam video.

Daniel Arrigg Koh is the former is Deputy Assistant to President Joe Biden and Deputy Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. He is also the host of The People’s Cabinet, a podcast “that directly explains the top issues facing our country today”. Make sure to keep up with Dan on his socials here.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture