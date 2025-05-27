The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irene's avatar
Irene
3h

Whether one sees the "big" picture and uses fancier language or whether one speaks about the effects on daily life, in both cases I think people view the responsibility to be on the people in government. People make laws. People legislate policies. People attempt to destroy or promulgate policies. It thus does make sense that voting in different people is seen as the most effective way for citizens to speak up and out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Francoise Jaffe's avatar
Francoise Jaffe
2h

I could not agree more. I always thought that Hillary Clinton's downfall was her sophistication, and her habit of speaking in paragraphs instead of vivid and relatable statements (and being a woman certainly did not help either.) Democrats still do the same thing--but nuances do not win elections. Prices are up, and we are the ones paying for the tariffs. Trump is making America poorer, sicker, and if we feel unsafe, it is because we are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture