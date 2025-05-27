"Fight Fiercely, Harvard!"
A terrific round table of Alisyn Camerota, Bill Kristol, and Mike Podhorzer join Harry onto analyze a week in which only a couple things went right for Trump, but they were big-ticket items. The House R’s dragged the “big beautiful bill” over the finish line by a single vote. And the Supreme Court gave Trump a big victory that will permit him to fire leaders of certain important agencies without cause. But otherwise the courts forcefully rejected Trump’s overreaching executive orders.
I love the reference to the Tom Leher song from 60 years ago.
Excuse me, but Bill Kristol? At the Contrarian? Why should we give a rat’s you-know-what about what he has to say? He and his fellow neocons bear a great deal of responsibility for the current disaster. They may clutch their pearls and eschew Trumpism now but it’s way too little too and way too late.