A terrific round table of Alisyn Camerota, Bill Kristol, and Mike Podhorzer join Harry on

to analyze a week in which only a couple things went right for Trump, but they were big-ticket items. The House R’s dragged the “big beautiful bill” over the finish line by a single vote. And the Supreme Court gave Trump a big victory that will permit him to fire leaders of certain important agencies without cause. But otherwise the courts forcefully rejected Trump’s overreaching executive orders.