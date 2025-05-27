The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Epstein's avatar
Karen Epstein
3h

I love the reference to the Tom Leher song from 60 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrea_W's avatar
Andrea_W
2hEdited

Excuse me, but Bill Kristol? At the Contrarian? Why should we give a rat’s you-know-what about what he has to say? He and his fellow neocons bear a great deal of responsibility for the current disaster. They may clutch their pearls and eschew Trumpism now but it’s way too little too and way too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture