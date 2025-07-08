Evening Roundup, July 8
Featuring Tom Malinowski; Jen Rubin with Rep. Chellie Pingree; David McCall; Neera Tanden & Debu Gandhi; Brian O'Neill; Meredith Blake; "Let's Do Lunch" with Jared Bernstein; and Nick Anderson
We should all be embracing the Trump as President TV show. Written, directed and staring DJ Trump. The four year show has many, many exciting episodes conceived in the "brain" of DJT. For example:
- DOGE incapacitated the Federal Bureaucracy. People die. It's Biden's fault.
- Watch the White House become a TESLA
showroom
- How America gets richer through Tariffs. (Part 1) US trading partners are begging for mercy.
- Pres DJ trashes the Constitution. Why? Because this is his show. Everyone else, including SCOTUS, are just reading their lines.
- DJ declares himself KING.
- The KING gets a gilded 787..
- RFK Jr. is "wild" and destroys US healthcare, especially for children.
- Musk is kicked off the island!
- Illegal, undocumented aliens are snatched off the street by hooded secret police
- Iran is "secretly" bombed into oblivion
- The Federalized national guard and the marines save LA.
- The Trump/Miller concentration camps are launched in the Everglades.
- Trump pushes the most avaricious budget bill in US history across the finish line. The top .01% of wealthy Americans get a lot richer. The poorest Americans pay for it with healthcare cuts. Generations of wealthy GOP donors come back from the dead to applaud DJT.
- Tariffs return today (Part 2)
- WOW! The Sec of Agriculture just announced we're bring back slavery to US farms. Rejected Medicaid recipients will be filling the jobs of deported farm workers!! I hope they can sing while picking that cotton 🤯
STAY TUNED...THE BEST IS YET TO COME!!
In case you think things have changed in DJT's
brain, below is the ad he took out in 1989 attacking the Central Park 5.
"Many New York families - White, Black, Hispanic and Asian - have had to give up the pleasure of a leisurely stroll in the Park at dusk, the Saturday visit to the playground with their families, the bike ride at dawn, or just sitting on their stoops.... Mayor Koch has stated that hate and rancor should be removed from our hearts. I do not think so. I want to hate these muggers and murderers. They should be forced to suffer ... Yes, Mayor Koch, I want to hate these murderers and I always will. ... How can our great society tolerate the continued brutalization of its citizens by crazed misfits? Criminals must be told that their Civil Liberties End When an Attack On Our Safety Begins!"
