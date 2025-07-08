Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
The headline is a reference to a Stevie Ray Vaughan song about, well, flooding in Texas. Watch him perform it:
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
Both the cartoon and the Stevie Ray Vaughn are terrific. Thank you so much.
Well, this may sound cold, but 56% of Kerr Co. voted for the catastrophe currently in the WH, thereby making us all suffer. You also vote for Abbott on a regular basis. None of them or your god do or did anything for you. You get what you vote for.
Ted Cruz had to cut short his Greek vacation so he could show up and pretend to care.