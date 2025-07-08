The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Let’s do Lunch! 07/08

A recording from Let's Do Lunch LIVE 07/08
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Elena Patel's avatar
Jared Bernstein
and
Elena Patel
Jul 08, 2025
∙ Paid
13
4
Share

Thank you

Cathy R. Payne
,
Grab ‘Em By The Ballot
,
Evan Gay
,
Joann Principato
,
Fran Gibson
, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with
Elena Patel
! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture