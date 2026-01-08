Evening Roundup, Jan 7
Featuring Norm Eisen, Richard Painter, Virginia Canter, Christopher Swartz, Jennifer Rubin with Rep. Raskin, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, Andrew Weissmann, Rep. Torres, Portia Allen-Kyle, and The Pod
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged through 2026, please join the fight as a paid subscriber.
Thank you, Contrarians. That’s all I can say right now.
I am hoping Norm and his attorney friends help us here in Minnesota get rid of ICE and get the agent in jail after shooting a women driving away. This is too much. Brenda