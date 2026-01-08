The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
39m

Thank you, Contrarians. That’s all I can say right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brenda Hartman's avatar
Brenda Hartman
32m

I am hoping Norm and his attorney friends help us here in Minnesota get rid of ICE and get the agent in jail after shooting a women driving away. This is too much. Brenda

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture