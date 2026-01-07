The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
5h

The bottom line here is to get rid of the Weirdos. Out of your Doctor’s office, out of your government, out of your personal life and personal decisions. They really should be held criminally liable themselves for the decisions they forced on voting Americans.

Margie
25m

I was born in Midland, Texas in 1956. My sister was born, also in Midland, in 1958. Between our births, my mother had two miscarriages. These miscarriages were handled by D&Cs ~ a scraping of the womb in order to prevent sepsis. Now, this procedure is illegal in Texas. My mother lived to age 93 because she had two “abortion-related” procedures in Texas in the 1950s. If she lived in Texas today, she likely would not have lived to have a second child and I would have grown up motherless.

