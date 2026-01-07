Venezuela, January 6th, and the Threat to Global Order

Despite the Trump Administration’s best efforts to brush it under the rug of history, Democrats held a hearing to remind Americans about what happened 5 years ago on January 6th.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member, and former impeachment manager Representative Jamie Raskin had some remarkable testimony at that hearing. Jen Rubin and Rep. Raskin talked about the horrific crimes insurrectionists have committed since their Trump pardons, and why he fell out of love with the Supreme Court decades ago.

And, Andrew Weissmann [20:36], former general counsel for the FBI, and Jen discuss when the use of military force is legitimate, the abdication of congressional duty, and how actions in Venezuela are a threat to today’s global order.