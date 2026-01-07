The Contrarian

The Contrarian



Maduro's Arrest Made WHO 400k Richer?

MAGA Republicans' guide to earning 40k through insider trading & how Rep. Torres plans to ban it
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Ritchie Torres
Jan 07, 2026

A prediction market trader won $400,000 on Polymarket for predicting the capture and arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro hours before it happened. This anonymous winner’s earnings have prompted questioning into potential insider trading.

In an effort to crack down on Congressional trading, Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY) has introduced a bill to ban insider trading and prediction markets for the federal and legislative branch. He speaks to Jen about how this bill can protect our political institutions and what enforcement mechanisms could guarantee its success. The two also discuss the impending ACA subsidy extension vote, the mess from Maduro’s arrest, and the red states that would benefit the most from healthcare reform.

Congressman Ritchie Torres is the U.S. Representative for New York’s 15th congressional district. He is a member of the Committee on Financial Services and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Previously, Torres served as the New York City Councilmember for the 15th district. Torres was the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate to be elected to legislative office in the Bronx, and the youngest member of the city council.

