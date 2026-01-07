Surprise! January 6 Rioters Are Repeat Offenders

Would you be shocked to discover that the same people who stormed the Capitol, killed a police officer, tried to hang Mike Pence, and destroyed historical government property are career criminals? In the wake of January 6th’s fifth anniversary, Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MA) reveals behind-the-scene details MAGA wants to bury.

Rep. Raskin and Jen digest the horrific crimes insurrectionists have committed since their Trump pardons, as well as the pardons’ impact on our democratic system. Raskin also explains why he “fell out of love with the Supreme Court” decades ago and how disgusted the framers of the constitution would be at the state of America today.

Tune in to this riveting interview for all the details and more, including a breakdown of Trump’s retaliation against his most fevered MAGA representatives (sorry, MTG).

Congressman Jamie Raskin represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Raskin was chosen by the Democratic Caucus to be the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the 118th Congress. This is his fourth term serving on the Oversight Committee. Rep. Raskin was the lead impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump and served on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.