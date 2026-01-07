Laws of the January Jungle

The arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro has ignited a firestorm of legal debacles and constitutional concerns. The same could be said for the January 6th insurrection.

Thankfully, Andrew Weissmann, Professor at the NYU School of Law, joins Jen for an expert analysis on when the use of military force is legitimate, congressional abdication, rules of law surrounding arrest operations, and the threat to today’s global order. The pair discuss possible accountability measures for both crises and the weight of civilian harm in military operations.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.