Evening Roundup, Jan 15
Featuring Contrarian Calls to Action, April Ryan with Rep. Meeks, Carron J. Phillips, Jennifer Rubin and Suzan Delbene, Meredith Blake, Democracy Movement, "The Tea," & The Contrarian Podcast
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To assist with our independent journalism, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement lively and engaged through 2026, join the fight by becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oops...
'Troops from France, Germany, the UK, Norway and Sweden, among others, were on their way to Greenland, a largely autonomous territory of the kingdom of Denmark, on Thursday. Denmark also announced it would be increasing its military presence.'
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/15/greenland-defence-nato-denmark-prime-minister-european-troops
defund the government