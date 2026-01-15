The Contrarian

Global Instability, and Trump’s Ten Steps to Authoritarianism
0:00
-42:14

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) discuss the Trump Regime's actions in Venezuela, Minnesota, and abroad.
The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin
Jan 15, 2026

The Trump regime removed Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro, but the country’s power structure mostly remains, its oil infrastructure is decimated, and drug trafficking continues. Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, talked to Jen about what could happen next in Venezuela, Iran, Greenland, and Taiwan.

And, on Monday, Senator Jeff Merkley [31:05] from Oregon released a new report analyzing Trump’s authoritarian playbook for the United States. In it, he highlights ten steps that are already in motion. He also discussed the horrific killing of Renee Good in Minnesota and how Congress can move to take back some of the power Trump has consolidated.

