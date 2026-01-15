The Battle For 2026 Midterms

The battle for victory in the 2026 midterms is well underway. Voters across the country are expressing their rising disapproval of our elected officials at both the state and federal level. People are looking for someone to deliver strong, decisive action amidst a crowd of Congressional quitters.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) knows this, and according to their Chairwoman Suzan DelBene (D-WA), they’re strategizing around it. DelBene joins Jen to give the run down on the House seats up for the taking. DelBene and Jen discuss what matters most to voters, how the DCCC is approaching the midterms, and why redistricting and supreme court rulings could change everything.

Suzan DelBene is the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the former chair of the New Democrat Coalition. She is also the House Representative for the 1st district in Washington.

A transcript will be uploaded at a later time.