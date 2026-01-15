Thank you Herman Beck-Chenoweth, Carl Shubitowski, Omar Moore, An Mcgreevy, Donna Dupont, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor, and Dr. Jehan (Gigi) El-Bayoumi, Founding Director and Executive Director of the Rodham Institute.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Peggy Flanagan & Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi
ICE in Minneapolis, freedom of the press under attack, and a crisis of healthcare
Jan 15, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts