America is a Rogue State

Yesterday, reports of U.S. personnel being evacuated from Qatar made the rounds amid Trump’s military threats towards Iran. According to AP News, at least 2,615 demonstrators have been killed since the protests in Iran broke out two weeks ago.

In a special addition of The Tea, April is joined by Representative Greg Meeks (D-NY), who serves as the ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, to speculate on the potential of another strike on Iran, his shadow hearing called to discuss the operations in Venezuela, and Trump’s unquenchable thirst for conquering sovereign nations.

Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) serves the constituents of New York’s Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressman Meeks is the ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He formerly served as the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Rep. Meeks was the first Black Member of Congress to serve as Chair of that committee in the 117th Congress. He is also a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee.