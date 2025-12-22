The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
christopher o'loughlin's avatar
christopher o'loughlin
1h

Jennifer,

Thank you. Happy holidays! We are in this together. No Kings. Peace.

Christopher and family

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barry A Rosenbaum's avatar
Barry A Rosenbaum
36m

I’ve never been more relieved to see a year end. 2025 has been one long horror story, that try as you might, you can never leave. A truly frightening version of Hotel California. But there have been millions of acts of resistance, large and small that give me hope for 2026 – we have awoken anew to the promise of this country and have been given a vivid lesson of how fragile our democracy truly is. We well know now that there are no guarantees, no inevitabilities if we don’t remain vigilant. However, I am confident that the growing wave of resistance will continue to slow down and then wash over this administration in 2026. It is surely not a given, as Project 2026 makes clear, but the will, fortitude, passion, strength, and courage to withstand this despicable episode in American history is undeniable. May 2025 come to be viewed as the nascent beginning of a new start for this country and 2026 solidify the will of the vast majority – to stop the destruction and build back a far better system of governance. One that is designed for all the people and meets everyone’s basic needs – affordable health care, education, and housing, a living wage, control over personal life choices, and a tax system that the wealthy and corporations simply cannot avoid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture