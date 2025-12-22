The Trump administration’s torrent of social media in 2025 has been enough to make your eyeballs bleed.

The White House, along with its agencies, cabinet secretaries, and, of course, the troll-in-chief, have obliterated any norms for straight-arrow government communication. Instead, they’ve used social media to shock, alarm, and inflame the public, delighting the MAGA movement’s most extreme supporters, who have relished the 4chan-ification of federal posting.

No surprise that the most offensive content has come from Donald Trump — the man who got booted off mainstream social media for attempting to overthrow an election, only to start his own Truth Social network. But we have been stunned to see the social media teams at the White House and agencies like the Department of Energy and the Department of Homeland Security follow suit and engage in shitposting and ragebait.

Have these edgelord posts been racist? Fascist? Baffling? Bizarre? We’ve collected the 20 most unhinged administration posts of 2025, the first 10 of which follow. We’ll leave the labels up to you.

20: Deport with the “Boys”

At a time when federal authorities are routinely rounding up migrants into unmarked vans, DHS sought to recruit ICE agents with a 1980s A-Team aesthetic. One post featured a tweaked advertisement for a Ford conversion van with four captain chairs. It solicited would-be agents with promises of a bigoted brotherhood: “Want to deport illegals with your absolute boys?” DHS added the caption: “Think about how many criminal illegal aliens could fit in this bad boy!”

19: Season’s Greetings!

In early December, DHS got into the Bah Humbug spirit by posting AI images of heavily armed deportation forces toting long guns and riot shields, their camouflaged tactical gear incongruously adorned with Santa hats and glowing strands of lights. Forget that Christmas celebrates the birth of a religious figure who warned of “eternal punishment” for those who mistreat “the stranger” and commanded followers to “love thy neighbor.” The Trump administration offered a positively Grinchy message to migrants instead: “YOU’RE GOING HO HO HOME.”

18: Handcuffing Obama

Trump never gives up a grudge. In July, the president posted an AI video to his Truth Social account titled “No One Is Above the Law!” But rather than a defense of law and order, the video was a dark revenge fantasy, depicting former president Barack Obama being roughly handcuffed by FBI agents inside the Oval Office as Trump looks on, laughing — all set to the strains of the Village People’s “YMCA.”

17: ICE Alligators

When the state of Florida opened the notorious immigration detention facility “Alligator Alcatraz” at an airfield in swampy central Florida, the White House posted a meme of Trump flanked by creatures capable of devouring potential escapees. In case anybody misunderstood the brutal intent, the alligators were also outfitted outfitted in ICE baseball caps.

The detention facility is no joke. Amnesty International has decried the “inhumane conditions” as “unbearable,” citing “overcrowded cages,” “maggot-infested food,” and a lack of adequate communication with attorneys. But this cruelty-is-the-point White House touted Alligator Alcatraz as a model to: “Make America Safe Again! 🇺🇲.”

16: Coal “Is the Moment”

Even the designed-to-be-dull agencies of the Trump government have joined in trolling the American public. The Department of Energy — currently promoting a retrograde reliance on fossil fuels that Trump calls Energy Dominance — decided to hype coal as if it were a pop diva.

The agency posted a glam photo of a sparkly hunk of coal and the text: “She’s an icon. She’s a legend. And she is the moment ✨” (The meme is a callback to how talkshow host Wendy Williams hyped up the rapper Lil’ Kim.) The bizarre post got more than 8 million views.

15: “Remigration Now”

The administration’s flirtation with white nationalism was never more explicit than when the Department of Homeland Security put out a call for “Remigration.” That obscure term is a battlecry for the European extremist-right, for whom “remigration” is a demand for the mass expulsion of nonwhites. “The stakes have never been higher, and the goal has never been more clear,” DHS wrote. This post had approval up the chain of command; it was retweeted by Trump’s xenophobic White House deputy, Stephen Miller.

14: Deportation ‘ASMR’

Trump’s social media team abandoned any pretense of decency early. In mid-February the official White House X account posted a video labeled “ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight.”

Short for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, ASMR refers to the uncanny feeling people get listening to just-audible sounds like whispers or burbling creeks. ASMR has become popular content for folks seeking sensory kicks.

The White House perverted this genre by turning audio and video of immigration officials chaining human beings and loading them onto an humming jet airplane into ASMR for sadists. The post underscored a theme of much of the administration’s social media output: Cruelty, but make it aesthetic.

13: “Chipocalypse Now”

As the administration’s anti-immigrant offensive geared up in Illinois in September, Trump posted a mock movie poster titled Chipocalypse Now to his Truth Social account. Referencing Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam epic, the poster renders Trump crouched in the manner of Robert Duval’s iconic character. The president added the caption: ‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning…’ and menaced that Chicago was about to “find out why it’s called the Department of WAR 🚁🚁🚁”

12: “Existential Threat”

The State Department wrote an X post in November that could have been ripped from a white nationalist pamphlet: “Mass migration poses an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies.” The post suggested that migration is a threat to “human rights” — disregarding the rights of asylum seekers under international law. The Department of Homeland Security retweeted the message with high praise for its sister cabinet agency, re-branding State as the “BASED DEPARTMENT!”

11: The Poop Bomb

Infamous for his thin skin, Trump got triggered by the massive No Kings 2 protests — which brought 7 million Americans out to the streets in October. He responded like a mature adult: by posting an AI video to Truth Social depicting himself, outfitted in a crown, flying a fighter jet labeled “King Trump,” which proceeded to drop a payload of excrement on to protesters below. To imagine that president George W. Bush once sparked controversy by dismissing anti-war protesters as a “focus group.” How quaint.

