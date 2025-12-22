As the Department of Justice slow-walks an over-redacted release of its files on Jeffrey Epstein, Harry Litman convenes CNN’s Aaron Blake, former Senator Heidi Heitkamp, and NOTUS White House correspondent Jasmine Wright to analyze the administration’s ham-handed noncompliance. The trio also dig into Vanity Fair’s explosive revelations about the White House and Trump’s top aide Susie Wiles. They close by considering the administration’s escalations in the Caribbean and the real motives behind them. And, late in the episode, Harry offers a reflection on Rob Reiner’s passing.