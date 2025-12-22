The Contrarian

Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
4h

Thanks, The Contrarian! Great to work with you on this. Folks: Vote and submit ideas at mediafailawards.com, which is a shortcut for https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/p/the-2025-media-fail-awards The voting is now open!

Nick
1h

And today we find out Bari Weiss pulled a story from 60 Minutes about the torture at the El Salvador prison. The excuse given is The NY Times already ran the story; but how many millions read the Times vs watch 60 Minutes. Prior to Paramount being purchased by Ellison, I watched 60 Minutes often. I've since canceled Paramount and don't watch 60 Minutes anymore.

