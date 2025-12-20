The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Paul Wortman
Paul Wortman's avatar
Paul Wortman
7h

In her book, "Nobody's Girl," the late Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, calls Ghislaine Maxwell an "apex predator." It was Maxwell who lured Giuffre and hundreds of others into Epstein's spiderweb of predation. She should face life in prison!

Steve 218
Steve 218
7hEdited

Part of the problem is the unlimited number of pardons that a president can bestow. They should be budgeted. Each 4 year term, the president should be allotted a given number of pardons. With limits in mind, maybe they wouldn't be spread about like seeding a field. With only a limited number to use, a little more sense and discretion might come into play. It might also not be a bad idea to have criteria that a person needs to meet to be considered for pardon.

