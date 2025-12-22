How Many Scandals Hit Sports in 2025?

It’s the last Monday of the year with Pablo Torre! We couldn’t end 2025 without a trip down memory lane with our favorite sports journalist, who delivered a flurry of hard-hitting and unsung stories.

This was the year of betting, bad business, and Belichick. From gambling scandals to rising stars, the sports world kept us entertained…but at what cost? Pablo Torre and Jen discuss this, and much more, on the latest edition of Offsides with Pablo Torre. We will see you again in 2026!

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.