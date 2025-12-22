The Contrarian

The Contrarian

How Many Scandals Hit Sports in 2025?

Pablo Torre delivers an expert review of this year's top sports stories, stars, and scandals.
The Contrarian and Pablo Torre
Dec 22, 2025

It’s the last Monday of the year with Pablo Torre! We couldn’t end 2025 without a trip down memory lane with our favorite sports journalist, who delivered a flurry of hard-hitting and unsung stories.

This was the year of betting, bad business, and Belichick. From gambling scandals to rising stars, the sports world kept us entertained…but at what cost? Pablo Torre and Jen discuss this, and much more, on the latest edition of Offsides with Pablo Torre. We will see you again in 2026!

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

