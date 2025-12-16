Evening Roundup, December 16
Featuring Meredith Blake, Dr. Amy Acton with Jennifer Rubin, Spencer Klein & Norman Eisen, Lauren Groh-Wargo, Daryn Dickens, Brian O'Neill, Tom Joscelyn, and The Contrarian podcast
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
HEGSETH AND RUBIO REFUSE TO RELEASE VIDEO OF THE TWO SURVIVORS OF THE SEPT 2 ATTACK STANDING ON OR CLINGING TO THEIR CAPSIZED BOAT WAVING THEIR ARMS BEFORE THEY WERE KILLED BY A SECOND MISSILE
American Jurisprudence Allows Judges to Authorize a Jury To Draw a Negative Inference Against a Party Withholding Evidence.
In addition to the issue as to whether Trump’s and Hegseth’s orders to the military to blow up and kill all occupants of boats on the high seas suspected of transporting drugs was legal in the first place, it is clearly a violation of international law, U.S. laws and the U.S. Military Code to kill captives, survivors, and those surrendering or seeking to surrender or other non-combatants.
To those who have seen the video, the interpretations of the two survivors waving their arms go from one extreme to the other, depending upon one’s own point of view.
On the one side are those who contend that the survivors were clearly noncombatants in the first place who displayed no threat whatsoever to the U.S. military and and who were looking upward to the sky and apparently waving arms to surrender.
On the other side, are those who claim that the survivors may have been seeking support from confederates (who were nowhere in sight) to rescue them and recover whatever drugs had not been sunk.
There is no dispute that the initial standing orders were to blow up boats on the high seas suspected of transporting drugs and to kill those on board in the explosion.
Whatever interpretation is the most compelling, it is patently clear that neither Trump, nor Hegseth, nor Rubio nor the U.S. Department of War are willing to trust the American people to form their own opinion.
But there is a solution to this. It is a solution that has been long ingrained in American jurisprudence.
Rather than publish a long brief on this issue, I will sum it up in a nutshell, followed by an abbreviated summary of these issues using AI.
There is a standard charge which a judge may give to a jury where one party possesses evidence that may be determinative of the case but refuses to turn it over. In such a case, the judge may instruct the jury that they may infer that such evidence was damaging or unfavorable to the party withholding the evidence.
Applying this standard jury charge to the Trump administration’s withholding of the video from the American public, the American people may rightfully conclude that the video portrayed the survivors as non-combatants who were waving to be rescued and who presented no threat
For those who wish to delve into the longer version of this charge, I offer the following succinct AI explanation as follows:
“A judge can give the jury an adverse inference instruction (often referred to as a “missing evidence” or “spoliation” instruction), which allows them to infer that the unproduced evidence would have been unfavorable or damaging to the party that refused to turn it over.
Key Details
Adverse Inference: This is a legal principle where the court permits the jury to assume that relevant, controlled evidence which a party failed to produce (without a reasonable explanation) would have been damaging to that party’s case.
Judge’s Discretion: The decision to issue this instruction is generally within the judge’s discretion and depends on the specific circumstances, including:
The degree of fault or culpability (e.g., intentional, reckless, or negligent destruction/withholding) by the party.
The degree of prejudice suffered by the opposing party.
Whether the evidence was relevant and material to the case.
“Worst Possible Light”: While the exact phrasing may vary by jurisdiction and the judge’s specific instructions, the effect is to allow the jury to view the absence of the evidence in a light most favorable to the opposing party’s case and least favorable to the withholding party.
Sanction: The adverse inference instruction is a type of sanction for “spoliation” of evidence (destruction or failure to preserve evidence) and serves to level the playing field for the party that was prejudiced by the withholding. Other potential sanctions can include fines, preclusion of other evidence, or even dismissal of claims or defenses.
Civil vs. Criminal Cases: This instruction is more common in civil cases. In U.S. criminal cases, a defendant has Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, so a judge must instruct the jury not to draw any negative inferences from a defendant’s decision not to testify. However, the principle can apply in criminal cases regarding other physical or documentary evidence that a party (including the prosecution, under certain circumstances) fails to produce.
A party seeking such an instruction must usually show that the other party had an obligation to preserve the evidence, control over it, and no reasonable explanation for its absence.