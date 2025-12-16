The Contrarian

I give myself lets of belly laughs when I think about convicted felon Drowsy Don, homeland security barbie and the CBP bovine, as well as several others,throwing themselves on the floor doing their little two-year-old temper tantrums, when these very brave judges throw another wrench into their wildest wet dreams of the removal of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from the United States.

It's like they are making their last stand against this poor guy. I truly hope Kilmar gets to stay and gets to thumb his nose at these cruel idiots at least until January 20, 2029.

