There are Ways to Prevent Gun Violence

This past Saturday, a gunman opened fire on Brown University’s campus. Two students are dead and nine others injured. This past Sunday was the 13th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

In a country dealing with repeated instances of gun violence and mass shootings, it can be easy to fall into hopelessness, but there is so much work that can still be done to prevent future tragedy.

Angela Ferrell-Zabala, the executive director of Moms Demand Action, talked with Jen Rubin about the contrast between Australia and America in their responses to mass shootings, why ‘thoughts and prayers’ can’t be the reaction, and the fight for accountability from the gun industry for its role in the violence.