The GOP's Election Game Plan: Cheating

If you can’t beat ‘em…cheat ‘em? Don’t be fooled, the GOP is well aware of their declining popularity and Americans’ disgust towards Trump. In their eyes, t here’s only one way to counteract their diminishing electoral gains.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Fair Fight Action, warns that the GOP is “trying to create a pretense to disrupt elections next year.” In this sit down with Jen, Groh-Wargo breaks down the latest on the Callais Supreme Court case and their accompanying analytical report in collaboration with Black Voters Matter. They also dive in to the larger strategy to suppress voters first in the south and then across the nation.

To learn more about Fair Fight Action, click here.

Lauren Groh-Wargo is the CEO of Fair Fight Action, a national voting rights organization established by Stacey Abrams. She is a longtime strategist for Stacey Abrams and managed Abrams’ gubernatorial campaigns.