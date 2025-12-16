The Contrarian

Hubert Thomason
Mr. Roy presents as a consummate lowlife bottom feeder. He is a disgrace to the state of Texas and an affront to democracy. As the rotten Trump machine crumbles, Mr. Roy and likeminded dimwits will be left twisting in the wind, ultimately lost to history and buried beneath the sands of time. Note to law enforcement: I am not advocating violence. I support peaceful resistance and protest.

Get rid of Bone spurs
One thing I consistently see and hear from the current regime is that they accuse every organization that has a different opinion than they do as fomenting violence. They also blasted cancel culture as a leftist tool to silence critics. Yet all this regime does and tries to do is cancel anything they don't agree with! They try to intimidate everyone that asks a legitimate question about their policies and what they are trying to accomplish. Autocracy thy name is this regime and the lemmings that follow this pied piper of lunacy!

