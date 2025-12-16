The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

As usual with Meredith, great article about a great man, who was maligned by that sick f--k, who is the leader of the current regime.

Last weekend was truly a horrible weekend, in my view the worst of 2025. And that's saying something in light of the first year of the championship cruel and inhumane regime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

As I wrote elsewhere, while everyone loved Meathead, "All in the Family" was a phenomenal mirror of American society at the time. It's no accident that the show was the catalyst for Reiner's thinking and career.

May I recommend Ronald Brownstein's book that mentions the rise of that television era: "Rock Me on the Water: 1974--the Year Los Angeles Transformed Movies, Music, Television and Politics." It's humbling to look back on that volatile time now as perhaps the peak of America's ambition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture