Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with ! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Coffee with The Contrarians 05/14
A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 05/14
May 14, 2025
Live Chats
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts
Share this post