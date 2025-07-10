The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. L.A. Mayor Bass and Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley

knocks the pot over on The Tea this week with Los Angeles discussing the turmoil and fear caused by the latest federal overreach of ICE and other federal forces in the city.
Plus, Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley and April discuss the power of Black women, why the NABJ is fully correct to keep Trump out of the annual convention, and more.
