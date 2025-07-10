The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2
3

The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. L.A. Mayor Bass and Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley

A recording from The Contrarian's live video
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian
and
April Ryan
Jul 10, 2025
2
3
Share

April Ryan
knocks the pot over on The Tea this week with Los Angeles
Mayor Karen Bass
discussing the turmoil and fear caused by the latest federal overreach of ICE and other federal forces in the city.

Plus, Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley and April discuss the power of Black women, why the NABJ is fully correct to keep Trump out of the annual convention, and more.

This Substack is reader-supported. Your paid subscription supports strong, independent journalism and helps fund litigation to stop the Trump chaos machine ⬇️

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture