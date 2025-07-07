The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians 7/7

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 7/7
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Norman Eisen
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Juan Proaño
Jul 07, 2025
∙ Paid
31
10
Share

Thank you

Valerie Monroe
,
Michael Broder
,
Memoiring Book Club
,
Mike Harkreader
,
Virginia
, and many others for tuning tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians with guest
Juan Proaño
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET.

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture