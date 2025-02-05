Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
170
183

Christian Nationalism Across America

Jennifer Rubin
and
Robert P. Jones
Feb 05, 2025
170
183
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin and Robert P. Jones discuss the latest results of Public Religion Research Institute’s survey on Christian Nationalism in the U.S. and its implications.

Robert P. Jones, Ph.D. is the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, as well as White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, which won a 2021 American Book Award. He holds a Ph.D. in religion from Emory University, an M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a B.S. in computing science and mathematics from Mississippi College Follow Robert on his Substack White Too Long to read more.

Discussion about this video

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Robert P. Jones
Writes White Too Long by Robert P. Jones Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands