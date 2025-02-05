Christian Nationalism Across America

Jen Rubin and Robert P. Jones discuss the latest results of Public Religion Research Institute’s survey on Christian Nationalism in the U.S. and its implications.

Robert P. Jones, Ph.D. is the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, as well as White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, which won a 2021 American Book Award. He holds a Ph.D. in religion from Emory University, an M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a B.S. in computing science and mathematics from Mississippi College Follow Robert on his Substack White Too Long to read more.