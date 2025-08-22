Where in the World is Tim Mak? Analyzing the Trump-Putin summit

Last Friday, Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir into Anchorage, Alaska for a bilateral meeting to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Only three days later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top European leaders met with Trump in the Oval Office for a similar discussion.

Now, Tim Mak joins Jen from Kiev to discuss the current state of affairs in Ukraine, how America’s lack of leadership on the international stage is hurting the possibility of reaching peace, and the fracturing of the transatlantic alliance.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.