The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3

Where in the World is Tim Mak? Analyzing the Trump-Putin summit

"We have no sanctions. We have no deadline. We have no ceasefire. We have no trilateral or bilateral meeting. And we have no plan for how to move this process forward."
Tim Mak's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Tim Mak
and
Jennifer Rubin
Aug 22, 2025
3
Share

Last Friday, Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir into Anchorage, Alaska for a bilateral meeting to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Only three days later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top European leaders met with Trump in the Oval Office for a similar discussion.

Now, Tim Mak joins Jen from Kiev to discuss the current state of affairs in Ukraine, how America’s lack of leadership on the international stage is hurting the possibility of reaching peace, and the fracturing of the transatlantic alliance.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture