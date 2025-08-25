Offsides with Pablo Torre: A win for Tommy Fleetwood, Medvedev's outburst & more

Yesterday night at the U.S. Open in New York City, tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi’s set devolved into chaos after a rogue photographer stepped on to the court in error. On the same day, English golfer Tommy Fleetwood finally cinched victory in the Tour Championship after a series of disappointing losses.

Pablo Torre joins Jen to discuss the bizarre Medvedev meltdown, the joy of Tommy Fleetwood’s win, another Manning starting his football arc, and the tricky position universities find themselves in when making funding decision for different sports.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .