The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Offsides with Pablo Torre: A win for Tommy Fleetwood, Medvedev's outburst & more

"This whole thing seemed to be bizarrely out of control."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Pablo Torre's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Pablo Torre
Aug 25, 2025
Share

Yesterday night at the U.S. Open in New York City, tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi’s set devolved into chaos after a rogue photographer stepped on to the court in error. On the same day, English golfer Tommy Fleetwood finally cinched victory in the Tour Championship after a series of disappointing losses.

Pablo Torre joins Jen to discuss the bizarre Medvedev meltdown, the joy of Tommy Fleetwood’s win, another Manning starting his football arc, and the tricky position universities find themselves in when making funding decision for different sports.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture