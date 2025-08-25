Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee is not backing down from Trump's threats

During Trump’s announcement that he was sending the National Guard into D.C., he name-dropped a few other Democrat, Black-led cities such as Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago.

Now, Mayor of Oakland Barbara Lee, joins April to discuss how she will not be intimidated into obedience, why the Oakland police will not cooperate with ICE, and the importance of understanding the real meaning of “woke.”

Barbara Lee was elected Mayor of Oakland in a historic Special Election conducted on April 15, 2025. Prior to her election, Mayor Lee represented the people of Oakland as the community’s award-winning California State Assembly Member, California State Senator, and U.S. Congressional representative for over three decades.