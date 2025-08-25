The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
6

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee is not backing down from Trump's threats

"Wherever we find injustices, it's our obligation to stay woke and to fight against these injustices, because we cannot allow them."
April Ryan's avatar
April Ryan
Aug 25, 2025
1
6
Share
Transcript

During Trump’s announcement that he was sending the National Guard into D.C., he name-dropped a few other Democrat, Black-led cities such as Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago.

Now, Mayor of Oakland Barbara Lee, joins April to discuss how she will not be intimidated into obedience, why the Oakland police will not cooperate with ICE, and the importance of understanding the real meaning of “woke.”

Barbara Lee was elected Mayor of Oakland in a historic Special Election conducted on April 15, 2025. Prior to her election, Mayor Lee represented the people of Oakland as the community’s award-winning California State Assembly Member, California State Senator, and U.S. Congressional representative for over three decades.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture