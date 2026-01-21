NATO No More?

After weeks of dangling tariff
Matthias Matthijs, Senior Fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations, juggles the world of diplomatic possibilities with Jen as the Davos conference continues in the background. The two dissect impacts of Trump’s antics on our allies and weigh the risk of China and Russia overtaking America’s global influence. What is the goal here? Is Trump vying for a Louisiana Purchase 2.0? Listen to Matthijs and Jen’s interview to find out.
Matthias Matthijs is the Dean Acheson Chair at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and associate professor of international political economy. He simultaneously serves as the Senior Fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations.