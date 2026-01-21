The Contrarian

NATO No More?

Matthias Matthijs questions the feasibility of American alliances under Trump.
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Matthias Matthijs
Jan 21, 2026

After weeks of dangling tariff and military threats over our European Allies to force the seizure of Greenland, Trump has chickened out, once again. However, the constant uncertainty and instability coming from the states is causing our allies to view us as a threat. Will this lead to the dissolution of NATO?

Matthias Matthijs, Senior Fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations, juggles the world of diplomatic possibilities with Jen as the Davos conference continues in the background. The two dissect impacts of Trump’s antics on our allies and weigh the risk of China and Russia overtaking America’s global influence. What is the goal here? Is Trump vying for a Louisiana Purchase 2.0? Listen to Matthijs and Jen’s interview to find out.

Matthias Matthijs is the Dean Acheson Chair at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and associate professor of international political economy. He simultaneously serves as the Senior Fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations.

