Disaster in Davos

Greenland, Iceland, land of ice….whatever Trump thinks the country’s name is, has been spared from U.S. invasion — at least for now. What hasn’t been spared, however, is our deteriorating relationships with our NATO allies. As we drift away from our longtime European friends, Russia inches closer to the very nation Trump swears he will protect from the Kremlin.

If it sounds concerning and confusing, you’re not alone? That is why Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) is here with Jen to lay it all out for us — the status of NATO, Trump’s pathetic submissiveness towards Russia and the winners and losers of a Greenland invasion. That’s not all — Senator Whitehouse and Jen also tackle the rampant corruption of Trump’s White House, America’s frightening energy crisis, and the Democrats’ dilemma over the impending DHS appropriations bill.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse represents Rhode Island in the U.S. Senate, where he champions policies to uphold American leadership in the world, protect our planet in a changing climate, and hold the powerful accountable.