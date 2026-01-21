Katie Phang breaks down what happened at SCOTUS today after sitting in on arguments in Trump v. Cook, the Supreme Court case deciding if Trump has the power to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Trump is attempting yet another power grab of an independent agency, in an attempt to politicize the finances of the American people.
SCOTUS Arguments on Trump’s Fed Power Grab
Katie Phang reports live from the court on Lisa Cook and what it all means
Jan 21, 2026
