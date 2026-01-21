The Contrarian

The Contrarian

SCOTUS Arguments on Trump’s Fed Power Grab

Katie Phang reports live from the court on Lisa Cook and what it all means
Jan 21, 2026

Katie Phang breaks down what happened at SCOTUS today after sitting in on arguments in Trump v. Cook, the Supreme Court case deciding if Trump has the power to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Trump is attempting yet another power grab of an independent agency, in an attempt to politicize the finances of the American people.

