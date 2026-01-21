Will ICE Target World Cup Fans Too?

The world is falling apart, but hey—at least football’s on tonight! This past Monday, we saw the Indiana Hoosiers best the Miami Hurricanes with quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the helm. Likewise, the New England Patriots won against the Houston Texans, sending them one step closer to the Super Bowl.

And yet, Pablo Torre reminds us that not all is well in the world of sports. The World Cup is quickly approaching, and America’s rising domestic tension is jeopardizing the international tournament. Can America guarantee other countries that ICE agents will not harass or detain their citizens visiting for the World Cup? Tune in to the latest episode of Offsides to hear what Pablo and Jen have to say.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .