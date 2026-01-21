The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Imagery of Inflection Points

We are at a turning point in history
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jonathan Alter's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Jonathan Alter
Jan 21, 2026

A series of pivotal moments in American history have been captured and influenced by images that proliferate the public consciousness and discourse.

The Edmund Pettus Bridge, John Lewis being beaten there. Bloody Sunday. Students at Kent State University who were killed by Ohio National Guardsmen. Brutal images of war from Vietnam. Trayvon Martin. George Floyd.

Jonathan Alter traces a through line between these inflection points to the present and the murder of Renee Good. History unfolds in unpredictable ways, but it could be the beginning of more sustained resistance to Trump’s private army.

The Contrarian is community-supported. To take action against Trump’s chaos and help fund critical lawsuits, subscribe now

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture