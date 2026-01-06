Maduro's Show Trial

On Monday, Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro appeared in a New York courtroom for the first time since being extracted by American forces. Maduro pled not guilty to charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and possession of and conspiracy to possess machine guns. So, what happens now?

Jen is joined by Steve Vladek, Georgetown Law Professor and SCOTUS expert, to explore the various roads before both the U.S. government and Maduro’s defense team. The pair also discuss the legal ramifications of Trump pardoning over 1,500 Jan. 6 insurrectionists and how America can repair a damaged constitution and Supreme Court.

Steve Vladeck is a professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, the Supreme Court, national security law, and military justice. Make sure to keep up with Steve on his Substack One First here.