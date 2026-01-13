The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Trading Blood for Oil

Rep. Jason Crow condemns the possibility of boots on the ground in Venezuela
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Rep. Jason Crow's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, and Rep. Jason Crow
Jan 13, 2026

This past Sunday, Trump posted an altered photo of himself with the title “Acting President of Venezuela.” This type of imperialistic rhetoric, combined with legitimization of military intervention from the DOJ, does not bode well for a peaceful resolution.

Jen is joined by Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) to deliver a stark criticism of this administration’s desire to utilize the military to extract oil revenues out of Venezuela. It’s never the people in power banging the war drum who go in to battle, Rep. Crow says, but the “working class people” who occupy the frontlines. The two also discuss ICE’s thoughtless, dangerous hiring practices and the important role citizens play in monitoring their actions.

Representative Jason Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Armed Services Committee, on which he is the ranking Democrat of the Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee.

