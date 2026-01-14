Another Castro Fiasco In The Making

President Trump arrested President Maduro for uninterrupted access to Venezuelan oil...but the country’s infrastructure is failing, poverty is high, and the remaining regime is as dangerous as ever. Risks are so high that even money-hungry oil executives are inching themselves away from the chaos. To add on to the foreign policy cyclone, Trump is teasing a U.S. military invasion of Iran. So, what is happening? Why? And how will it affect both America and the international community?

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) joins Jen for an honest break down on the Venezuela crisis, warning that invading without a plan threatens a repeat of Fidel Castro in Cuba. Rep. Smith and Jen also weigh the U.S.’ rumored, upcoming military intervention in Iran and Trump’s love for abusing his presidential power.

Watch the interview to hear Rep. Smith’s full Castro comparison, the status of narco-terrorism in our high seas, Iran, and protecting people during regime changes.

Adam Smith has been the U.S. Representative for Washington’s 9th district for fifteen terms and is a ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee. Before his election to the House, Smith served as prosecutor and pro tem judge in Seattle.

