The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

A Year of Contrarians

Independent media is more important now than ever!
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Jan 13, 2026

A moment of gratitude for our Contrarian guests and contributors. Just take it from them—we are in dire need of independent media to fight for our democracy right now, and we at The Contrarian are committed to showing up to this fight every single day.

We are a year in and going strong, but we can’t do this without every single one of you, Contrarians! Thank you for being with us.

Support The Contrarian’s bold journalism and help fund litigation to fight Trump in court. We can’t do this without you. Subscribe now

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture